Tottenham transfer: Contact made over Marcel Sabitzer deal

Bild reports that Tottenham have a 75% chance of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Sabitzer?

According to the report, Tottenham have been long-term admirers of Sabitzer, who scored twice against them in last season's Champions League.

The Austrian playmaker wants to move to the Premier League, with three clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature, although Spurs are believed to be the favourites to land the Bundesliga star.

How much is Sabitzer worth and when does his contract expire?

The German outfit are reportedly seeking €42m (£35.8m) in order to allow Sabitzer to leave this summer.

Sabitzer's contract ends next year, and he has been unable to agree a new deal with the club.

What are Sabitzer's stats this season?

After having to deal with some fitness issues early on, Sabitzer has been a regular in the Leipzig starting XI this season. He has featured in 21 league games and recorded nine goal involvements for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

Sabitzer's all-action style has been vital to his team's success this term. As per WhoScored, he has made 27 interceptions in the Bundesliga - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the only Tottenham player who has made more than this in the Premier League.

The 46-cap international has also made 21 key passes in Germany's top division in 2020/21. Spurs forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are the only members of Jose Mourinho's squad who have bettered this number this year.

What has Ralf Rangnick said about Sabitzer?

Former Leipzig coach Ralf Rangnick has been delighted by Sabitzer's progress since arriving in Germany back in 2015.

Speaking to Bild via Buli News last year, he said of Sabitzer: "His development couldn't have been any better.

"He has never liked to lose, which I absolutely believe is a positive thing. But he used to get a little too fired up.

"He has clearly changed for the better and has become a leader. The way he has developed his personality is remarkable. I've only rarely experienced something similar."

Does this spell the end for Winks and Sissoko?

Football.London recently claimed that Spurs may be willing to sell as many as 10 players this summer, with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko on their list of those who could depart.

Sabitzer's potential arrival could mean that the pair are a step closer to leaving the North London club.

Winks has been limited to just 10 appearances in the league this season, with only one of those coming in the last two months.

Sissoko has been used more often but has not started in the Premier League since the side's first game in February.

The duo are only likely to fall further down the pecking order if Sabitzer moves to Spurs, suggesting that it may be best if Winks and Sissoko look for first-team football elsewhere at the end of the season.

