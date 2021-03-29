Arsenal: Robin van Persie shared insight into what Dennis Bergkamp is really like

Robin van Persie has claimed that his former Arsenal teammate Dennis Bergkamp was "one of the funniest guys you'll ever see" when he was away from the media spotlight.

The Dutch pair spent two years together at Highbury before Bergkamp retired from the sport in 2006. It brought to an end his 11-year stay in the capital, during which time he established himself as an Arsenal legend.

Bergkamp earned himself a reputation as being a reserved individual when talking to the media, failing to give much away in interviews. Yet van Persie insists that he was completely different once the cameras were out of sight.

Speaking in 2020 to Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on The High Performance Podcast, van Persie revealed: "Dennis was a very interesting person, character, player.

"It's like off-camera he's one of the funniest guys you'll ever see, especially in English. So funny, so dry. It's ridiculous.

"It's when the camera, when the lights go on, he's shy. But very clever, clever guy. And I learn a lot by just looking at him, you know."

Bergkamp's quiet manner did not hold him back on the pitch as he played his part in Arsenal's success either side of the turn of the millennium. The Gunners won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups with Bergkamp pulling the strings in his playmaker role behind Thierry Henry.

This included being a member of 'The Invincibles' side which went unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 Premier League campaign. Bergkamp registered 11 top-flight goal contributions in 28 appearances that year.

As time ticked down on his career, Bergkamp was honoured by Arsenal's supporters on April 15, 2006. The club's fans paid tribute to their forward by naming the day 'Dennis Bergkamp day.'

There is now a statue outside the Emirates of Bergkamp, ensuring that the striker is still remembered fondly.

All the while, Bergkamp has rarely offered much of a reaction to the outpouring of emotion from those who watched him on a weekly basis.

But van Persie's insight suggests that there is much more to Bergkamp than supporters got to see during his playing days.

