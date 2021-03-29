Man Utd injury news: Rival fans offer no sympathy amid Anthony Martial knock

Football fans have reacted to the news that Anthony Martial sustained a suspected knee injury while on international duty.

It really has been a difficult year for the Frenchman.

With the absence of an established out-and-out striker for Manchester United, Martial has been trusted with the responsibility to lead the line but has ultimately struggled.

According to WhoScored, across the 21 appearances he has played in the position, the Red Devils forward has found the back of the net on four occasions.

Therefore, it's clear to see that scoring has been somewhat of an issue but it seems that his season taken yet another blow.

During the second half of France's 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan, Martial limped off the pitch with a suspected knee injury. Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United are awaiting news on the severity of the damage and will issue a statement in due course.

A number of football fans have reacted on social media regarding the Martial injury news.

"Massive advantage United," one fan responded.

In a similar vein, other fans criticised the 25-year-old and claimed that a potential injury would actually benefit United.

Furthermore, one fan described the forward as "injury prone". So far this season, Martial has already missed six games through injury, according to Transfermarkt. To further support this point, the former Monaco forward has missed 41 games since his arrival at the club in September 2015.

Therefore, Martial has essentially spent an entire Premier League season on the sideline.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Depending on the severity of the damage, this could potentially mark the end of Martial's time in Manchester.

The club are in desperate need of a striker who is a lethal finisher and, unfortunately, the Frenchman has been anything but. It also seems that Martial has been evicted from his natural role on the left-hand side due to the success of Marcus Rashford.

This year seemed like an opportunity for Martial to stake his claim in the first team and grab the opportunity with both hands. However, based upon his goal-scoring record and this potential injury, he's ultimately failed to do that.

Recently, United have been linked with Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland and Martial may need to make way if they're going to bring in the 20-year-old starlet.

