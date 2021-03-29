Mohamed Salah was at the top of his game on Egypt duties this week.

Through all the trials and tribulations of Liverpool's 2020/21 campaign, one of few things Jurgen Klopp has been able to depend upon is a steady supply of goals from their poacher in chief.

Besides, it's incredible to think that Salah could secure his third Premier League Golden Boot in just four seasons when Liverpool are struggling to even qualify for the Champions League.

Salah on Egypt duties

We'll have to wait and see as far as Liverpool's top-four hopes are concerned, but there's a good chance that their star man could still top the goalscoring charts based on his latest performance.

And we say that because Salah has taken the form that has seen him anomalously shine at Anfield this year into the first international break of 2021.

Now, ok, let's get the obvious caveat right out of the way: Salah and Egypt were 'only' playing against Comoros in said Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday afternoon.

Egypt 4-0 Comoros

But while the island nation might be ranked 130th in the latest FIFA rankings, they are by no means a pushover and have qualified for their debut AFCON tournament this year.

However, they were ultimately no match for the Egyptians at the Cairo International Stadium with Salah scoring twice in an impressive 4-0 win for the 2019 finalists.

And although the pick of the goals actually came from Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny - I swear, the guy only scores screamers - there was still a fantastic moment from Salah that stole the show.

Salah's superglue dribbling

But no, we're not talking about one of his goals. Rather, we're referring to a stunning moment in the first-half where Salah reminded supporters why he's one of the best dribblers in world football.

Inheriting the ball on the right flank, Salah galloped into the penalty area and plonked two Comoros players on their backside in quick succession with the sort of footwork you'd expect from Lionel Messi.

And while it might not have resulted in a goal for the Liverpool star, we're inclined to think the sight of opponents falling apart at his feet is spell-binding enough, so be sure to check it out down below:

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what I'm christening: superglue dribbling.

A technical genius

Now, excuse me for perhaps vainly assuming that's pretty self-explanatory but just in case it's not, then let me explain: dribbling so immaculately you'd think the player had superglue on their boots.

And I think we can safely say that Salah qualifies in this area because his latest mazy run for Egypt seemed to go on for so long that the Comoros back-line must have thought he was cheating.

So, sure, Salah might not have been channeling Messi against France, Germany or Brazil, but let the amazing clip go to show that Egypt's finest is one of the best technical players in the land.

News Now - Sport News