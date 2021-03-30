Sunderland news: Johnson reveals positive Jordan Jones update ahead of Oxford showdown

Sunderland will be looking to extend their unbeaten league run to 11 games on Friday when they host Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Since opting to appoint Lee Johnson as Phil Parkinson's replacement last December, the Black Cats have set League One alight with their displays and thus ought to be confident of sealing all three points in their showdown with the Yellows.

Currently third in the standings, Sunderland could potentially climb above both Peterborough United and league leaders Hull City if results go their way later this week.

Whilst the likes of Charlie Wyke, Dion Sanderson and Lee Burge are all expected to feature against Oxford, Johnson has revealed that Jordan Jones could be in line to make his return from injury in this particular fixture.

Despite initially making a positive start to his loan spell at Sunderland by providing five direct goal contributions in nine appearances, the winger has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Shields Gazette about the 26-year-old, Johnson said: "Hopefully Jordan Jones comes back for next weekend's games if he has a good week of training.

"That's another very good option for us whether it be in the starting eleven or on the bench."

Jones was set to feature for Northern Ireland during the international break in their clashes with Italy, Bulgaria and the USA after being called up by Ian Baraclough but was forced to pull out of the squad due to injury.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Sunderland who will need to rotate their squad next month in order to maintain fitness levels as they are scheduled to play eight games in 25 days.

Providing that Jones doesn't suffer any setbacks in training this week, he could potentially play a key role in his side's push for automatic promotion.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.95, the winger has illustrated a calmness whilst in possession which has resulted in him recording a pass completion rate of 86.7%.

By adding to the goals and assists that he has already provided for Sunderland, Jones' creativity may give his side the edge over their promotion rivals during the closing weeks of the 2020/21 campaign.

News Now - Sport News