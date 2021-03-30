WWE Champion Bobby Lashley really shook things up on Monday Night RAW this week.

The CEO of The Hurt Business had seen enough from his cohorts after last week's failure to take out Drew McIntyre and decided to bring the group down from the inside.

Plenty more action followed, with tensions rising between Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Alexa Bliss predicted a dark future for Randy Orton at WrestleMania.

Check out the full results from RAW below.

The Hurt Business imploded on Road to WrestleMania

After reiterating the offer that if anyone took down Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania, they’d be rewarded with a WWE Championship Match at The Show of Shows, Bobby Lashley took out Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for not getting the job done last week and stated that The Hurt Business is over for them.

Sheamus def. United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match

After smashing Riddle with his own scooter last week and attacking him again this week, Sheamus overcame the United States Champion with a knee strike in a non-title matchup.

After the contest, Riddle picked up a little payback by knocking The Celtic Warrior off the turnbuckle from behind and out of the ring.

Braun Strowman def. Jaxson Ryker

Flanked by Elias and Jaxson Ryker, Shane McMahon “exposed” and ridiculed his WrestleMania opponent Braun Strowman by displaying his "supposed" poor academic past.

After emerging to make short work of Jaxson Ryker and repelling a post-match assault from McMahon and Elias, an enraged Monster Among Men held Shane-O-Mac to his word that he could have any match he wanted by choosing the match stipulation for their WrestleMania showdown: a Steel Cage Match!

The World Premiere of “Hey Hey, Hop Hop” on "The Dirt Sheet"

“Johnny Drip Drip” and “MC M-I-Z” presented the World Premiere of their latest single, “Hey Hey, Hop Hop” on "The Dirt Sheet."

When The A-Lister’s WrestleMania opponent Bad Bunny, alongside his cohort Damian Priest, interrupted and made a not-so-subtle prediction of what he will make of The Miz on The Grandest Stage of Them All, the former WWE Champion lost control and ended up getting himself humiliated after being levelled by the Grammy Award winner.

Bobby Lashley def. Shelton Benjamin

After chasing away Cedric Alexander, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley successfully hit his now former Hurt Business cohort Shelton Benjamin with two All Mighty Spinebusters before making him tap out to the Hurt Lock.

Xavier Woods def. AJ Styles by Disqualification

Raw Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods seized the opportunity to outmatch their upcoming WrestleMania opponents AJ Styles and Omos during a special New Day Game Night.

During Styles’ subsequent match against Woods, Omos hurled Xavier off the ring apron, over the ropes and back into the ring to bring an end to the match by disqualification.

The Phenomenal One's personal colossus then threw Kingston over the barricade before taking part in a brutal post-match beatdown on Woods.

Alexa Bliss explained The Fiend was just trapped and revealed Randy Orton’s WrestleMania fate

Following The Fiend’s hideous reemergence to terrorize and challenge Randy Orton to a match at WrestleMania last week, The Fiend’s twisted cohort, Alexa Bliss, explained what was up with the "Fiend in the Box" on Alexa’s Playground before predicting that The Legend Killer will die at WrestleMania.

Naomi def. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

As the Women's tag team division turned to chaos outside the ring in a scuffle between Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana (and Reginald), Naomi used her athletic prowess to pin one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler.

Tensions rose between Asuka and Rhea Ripley

Once Asuka and Rhea Ripley signed the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania, The Nightmare overturned the table on the titleholder and sent her to the canvas.

Moments later, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (and Reginald) emerged and laid down a huge tag team challenge for next week that Ripley accepted on behalf of her and The Empress.

Drew McIntyre def. Ricochet; McIntyre def. Mustafa Ali; King Corbin helped Bobby Lashley take out McIntyre

Hungry for an opportunity but not putting much stock in Bobby Lashley’s offer, Ricochet admirably stepped up to battle Drew McIntyre.

Nevertheless, McIntyre overcame the highflier with the Claymore Kick. Moments later, The Scottish Warrior responded to a post-match attack by Mustafa Ali by defeating him as well with a second Claymore Kick.

Drew got into a war of words with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, which ended with The All Mighty getting knocked out of the ring.

Suddenly, a surprise sneak attack from SmackDown's King Corbin paved the way for Lashley to punish his WrestleMania opponent with a trio of excruciating Hurt Locks.

