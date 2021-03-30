German boxer Cheyenne 'Pepper' Hanson has shown off the severe swelling suffered to her face after clashing heads with her Ukrainian opponent Alina Zaitseva in a recent fight.

Hanson's swelling formed a massive hematoma around the left eye, and, due to the severity of the swelling, has drawn comparisons with the hematoma suffered by UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Jedrzejczyk suffered a similar fate during her women's strawweight championship defeat at the hands of Chinese opponent Weili Zhang at UFC 248 in March 2020, in a fight that is often cited by fans as being the most thrilling women's contest in MMA history.

Because Jedrzejczyk's hematoma was inflicted via a legal punch, the Polish UFC fighter battled on with the gruesome-looking swelling for the remainder of the fight, before eventually suffering a loss.

Quite unlike in the UFC, however, Hanson's boxing contest had to be abandoned due to the horrific nature of the injury and because it was inflicted via a clash of heads.

Despite the fight being officially waved off, Hanson was still handed the victory due to being way ahead on the judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

The victory improved Hanson's record to eight wins in nine fights, including six KO's

The victory also saw Pepper claim the vacant BDB International German Championship title, no-less.

So although it wasn't the victory she would've wanted, she can still boast an improvement on her professional record and also boast a championship belt as well.

Posting on her official Instagram page, the 23-year-old said: "WE DID IT !!! BDB INTERNATIONAL GERMAN CHAMPION! It was a though fight. I wanna thank my trainer @profistallhaan and my trainingspartner the WBC Champ @tinarupprecht for all the trainings-/sparringssessions.

"Also a huge thanks to my sponsors Deutsche Schalung, Eka Edelstahlkamine, AHC Bautenschutz, Meisterbetrieb Mutlu, @riseup_de & @auxshirt.de. Also a big thanks to all my supporters! Thanks to @sportinaugsburg for the pictures and the article. #TEAMPEPPER"

