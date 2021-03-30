Randy Orton will clash with 'The Fiend' at WrestleMania.

The pair's rivalry dates all the way back to 2020, where at TLC, The Viper burnt his adversary alive.

At least, that's what he thought he did.

The following weeks saw Alexa Bliss taunt Orton on WWE RAW every single week, while The Legend Killer seemingly became possessed too, often spewing up black liquid.

At Fastlane, 'The Fiend' made his big return, confirming that the pair's rivalry was not finished at TLC. Instead, it looks like it's only just beginning.

On RAW this week, Bliss addressed her twisted cohort's reemergence and sent Orton a very clear message - suggesting The Legend Killer will 'die' at WrestleMania.

You can watch her dark prediction below:

In no uncertain terms, 'The Fiend' will be looking to finish Orton at WrestleMania.

The demonic beast, of course, already gave The Legend Killer a taste of what he can do, laying waste to his rival at Fastlane.

When 'The Fiend' pulled himself up through the ring, Orton was left stunned on the spot, before being pushed into the beast's hands by Bliss.

One Sister Abigail was enough to finish The Viper that night, and Randy will be looking to avoid that same fate at WrestleMania 37.

But with Bliss predicting a dark outcome, there's little doubt that Orton and 'The Fiend' will have to go to the depths of hell to put one-another down on the 'Grandest Stage of them all'.

So, will Orton overcome his demonic foe, who is seemingly more unstoppable than ever, or will 'The Fiend' complete his comeback from the ashes and rid himself of The Viper for good next month?

The Road to WrestleMania continues live on BT Sport each week with SmackDown and RAW. WrestleMania 37 airs live on WWE Network on Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11.

