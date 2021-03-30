Actor, Strongman and future boxer, Eddie Hall has truly become an unknown entity to a name known by many over the last decade.

He has had a great career so far, but he doesn’t look to be stopping anytime soon in the world of sport and it is intriguing to see what happens in his near-future.

All this success requires a lot of hard-work and dedication and we have seen him devote most of his life to be able to win big competitions. Here is an in-depth look into the English former Strongman.



How much is Eddie Hall worth?

Most known for his success in strongman competitions, he has already managed to amass a net worth over £3 million. He began his career in the world of competitive bodybuilding since 2010 and hasn’t looked back.

How old is he?

The Englishman started to make a name for himself in his early twenties and was born 15th January 1988, which makes him 33-years-old.

In 2010, Hall became one to watch as he replaced the injured Dave Meer in the England Championships organized by Elite Strongman. He won the competition by half a point.

Following this, he earned himself a place in the UK Strongest Man competition in 2011 and this was his biggest achievement to date as he managed to win the whole thing. ‘The Beast’ was then able to move to international competitions and finished fourth in his first one in 2012.

Hall would continue competing but not really setting the world alight until he managed to beat several world records, including his own. In 2015 in the deadlift he lifted 463kg and in 2016 smashed this as he lifted 500kg.

His Strongman career reached its peak as he managed to win the biggest tournament they have in 2017. Hall won the World’s Strongest man and announced his retirement shortly after as the sport was causing him health problems.

Where is Eddie Hall from?

Hall is English and has lived in the country his whole life. He was born in Newcastle-upon-Lyme and always looked to pursue sport from a young age when he was a swimmer and rugby player at youth. His career started when he was training as a bodybuilder, then he participated in a strongman circuit and completed a strongman’s camp at the Iceman gym in Stoke-on-Trent.

Following his success, he then wanted to be a part of the movie world, and managed to secure himself a cameo in the famous franchise Transformers when he featured in ‘Transformers- The Last Knight’. The Englishman is still pursuing such a career and is going to be involved in a horror movie called ‘Rotten’.

He also has a huge presence on social media, Eddie Hall’s YouTube has over 1.7 million subscribers and over 227,000,000 views.His most watched video has close to 2.5 million views. This has helped him gain a mass following, and he also has 2.5 million followers on Instagram and 110,000 followers on Twitter.

His success has seen the Newcastle-man receive many endorsements in the fitness industry as well as other industries like fashion and food, with big companies like MyProtein and BooHoo Man reaching out to him for sponsorships.

He is a family man and his wife is, Alexandra Hall. The couple got married in 2012. Together, they have two children; a daughter and a son.

What is the height and weight of the ex-Strongman?

Hall, who currently weighs 164 kg and is 6ft2in tall, is managed by Mo Chaudry, who is one of the country’s biggest businessmen. Hall is now looking to be involved in another sport, boxing, and is training for his first professional fight which is coming up in September in Las Vegas against bitter rival Hafthor Bjornsson.

Make sure you keep an eye on Give Me Sport to give you all the latest updates and rumours in the boxing world.

News Now - Sport News