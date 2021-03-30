Riddle has had a pretty impressive run in WWE since debuting on the main roster in May 2020.

He made a serious impact by beating Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match on his SmackDown debut, earning a proper shot at the belt a few weeks later.

Despite coming up short, 'The Original Bro' then had a solid feud with King Corbin before being drafted to WWE's flagship brand RAW.

Riddle featured at Survivor Series before working with Bobby Lashley and eventually earning a shot at the United States Championship.

He captured his first gold on the main roster at Elimination Chamber in February, beating Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat to win the US Title.

Since then, Riddle has been getting plenty of exposure, successfully defending his championship twice while appearing in numerous backstage segments.

However, his appearances don't always go to plan. On WWE RAW this week, Riddle appeared to completely forget his lines on live TV, before walking off mid-promo. Check out the clip below:

Well, that's certainly not ideal. Just look how bemused Asuka is!

Riddle has just given a true masterclass in how NOT to style out forgetting your lines on live TV.

He was even ribbed by MVP on RAW Talk following the botch too:

On top of that blunder, the US Champion had a bit of a nightmare in the ring this week as well.

He was defeated by Sheamus in a non-title match, but he did get a bit of revenge by pushing The Celtic Warrior off the turnbuckle after their bout.

Their feud certainly isn't over, though. After picking up a win on RAW, Sheamus will now challenge Riddle for the United States Title on night two of WrestleMania.

Will 'The Original Bro' be able to hold on to his belt on 'The Grandest Stage of All'? Well, let's hope he does better than he did on RAW - and let's hope he remembers all his lines too...

