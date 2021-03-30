Rangers exclusive: Three Premier League sides keen on swoop for Borna Barisic

Rangers' success this season hasn't gone unnoticed.

Indeed, while much of the news surrounding the Scottish champions has largely centred around Steven Gerrard's future, a number of Premier League clubs are monitoring the situations of a number of key players.

Earlier this month, GIVEMESPORT brought you news that FOUR of Gerrard's key players were being targeted by teams south of the border and we can now exclusively reveal that Borna Barisic is being eyed by three sides in England's top division.

According to our information, three of the Premier League's top ten are interested in a move for the 28-year-old this summer.

Under contract until 2024, the Glasgow giants would be in a strong position to negotiate should such interest materialise into hard offers for the Croatian international.

Barisic has proven to be a key figure for Rangers since joining the club in a reported £2.2m deal in 2018, amassing 38 goal involvements in 107 appearances. This season, he has played the entirety of all but three of the club's league games and leads the way in some key attacking metrics.

Indeed, according to WhoScored data, he's made the highest number of key passes per game (2.2) while also making the most crosses over the same period (2.9).

Considering the importance of full-backs in the modern game, such exploits have sparked interest in the Premier League with a sizeable portion of the top ten casting keen eyes towards him.

Still, with Rangers gearing up for a return to Champions League football, they could certainly offer the player an attractive project to stay.

