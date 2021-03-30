The Suez Canal debacle, a situation in which a cargo-delivering ship the size of the Empire State Building lodged itself sideways in the canal, thus blocking an essential trade route, has been making headlines for a week now.

Most recent reports state that the ship has finally been dislodged and that the trade route is set to be reopened - great news for the global economy; bad news for people who create memes.

Not such great news for aspiring PlayStation 5 owners either; along with all the impossible-to-assemble Ikea furniture and overpriced French oak goods currently trapped in the Suez, the week-long obstruction in the canal is now thought to have held up distribution of Sony's PS5 stocks to the open market, too.

The Suez Canal, which is an artificial waterway connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, allows for maritime transit that accounts for approximately 12% of the world's total trade. In a recent report, Business Insider pointed out that this total trade includes the majority of video game consoles (and the components used to build them for that matter), which are assembled in factories in Asia, and then brought to market via maritime routes such as the one in Suez.

The Ever Given may have been dragged to shore, but the backlog of some 360 vessels in the canal caused by its captain's poor turning circle is likely to cause further disruption to what had already been an extremely fragile supply chain, particularly where the PS5 is concerned.

With most of the world in Coronavirus-induced lockdown during 2020, Sony had been dealing with semiconductor shortages since the very get-go of the company's PS5 release.

Fortunately, Asia’s great response to the pandemic and swift lockdown measures meant semiconductor manufacturers were able to get the process back underway by the middle of 2020. Recent reports indicate that these companies are determined to make up for lost time and will continue to mass-produce Sony's essential components at a lightning pace in a bid to help supply catch up with demand.

With its stock already depleted on shelves across Europe, this most recent news regarding the likelihood of there being masses of sleek, shiny-looking Sony PS5s held up in the Suez Canal is unlikely to be well-received by the Japanese tech giant.

To make matters worse, once each has delivered its cargo, those ships that just left, or may still be waiting to leave the canal, are then going to return to Asian ports later than expected, causing further delays in Sony's ability to get its PS5s out to market.

I don't know about you guys, but I think it might be time to give my PS4 a good dusting off...

News Now - Sport News