Andrade was released from the WWE following his request to be so earlier this month. The Mexican recently spoke to Lucha Libre Online about when he knew the time was right to leave the company.

According to WrestlingNews, 'Andrade then said that when Randy Orton talked to him about not being used, that was when he made the decision to ask for his release'.

A key part of the interview saw him mention how the WWE would constantly reach out to Charlotte while she was off TV, despite her not being 100 percent fit to return to the ring. He said:

“She spent 6 months out of action and every week, they would tell her that she needs to return to Raw. She wasn’t ready from the operation she had. They would call her every week and she would say, ‘no, I’m not ready…”

When Charlotte finally did return at TLC last year, she was put into a story with Asuka, successfully challenging Nia Jaz and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Title. Andrade said her original plans were changed.

He came back to the WWE after a bit of a hiatus, but only backstage. He was greeted by fellow superstars and outlined Sheamus, Randy Orton, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre were apparently surprised he wasn't on TV.

Andrade mentioned that something didn't feel right when he was backstage and that producers would repeat what they'd say to him.

He had praise for Ricochet and Alestair Black, calling them both "amazing", but they're not being used at the moment. Andrade later in the interview, said Kalisto is another name not being used.

He would go on to talk about former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and say how he helped put over the Scotsman, but he was happy to do so.

He went on to say he spoke to Epico, who left the WWE last year, the latter would make light of the situation, saying Andrade was “like the Colons, you’re always hurt.”

Another point of the interview was when The Mexican referred to being backstage at a show and not being used on TV as "just catering."

Andrade was off of tv for four months, he mentioned this is the longest time he has not been wrestling, considering he has been a wrestler since he was 13.

