Former AFTV regular Claude Callegari has sadly passed away at the age of 58, it has been announced.

A statement on his Instagram page 'Gooner Claude' read:

"We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March.

"We ask that you please respect the privacy of Claude, his family and friends and be respectful at this extremely sad time. RIP dear friend, gone but never be forgotten. Gooner for life."

Before leaving the channel last year, Claude became a social media hit for brilliant moments like his "time to go!" rant about Arsene Wenger.

Indeed, his passion for Arsenal was key to the rise of the popular YouTube channel, hosted by Robbie Lyle.

Fans have been paying tribute, with Manchester United YouTuber Mark Goldbridge writing on Twitter:

"RIP Claude. Lovely guy every time I met him and on football I always found his opinions genuine and from a place of pure passion for the club he loved."

Flex added:

"So upset to hear about the passing of Claude. A genuine sole who loved his football and his team. Always a pleasure to be around man..I'm stunned."

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

