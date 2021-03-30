Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Argentine will depart City following his tenth campaign at the club where he’s established himself as a club legend.

In total, he’s scored 181 goals in 271 appearances for the club and will always be remembered for THAT injury-time goal against QPR which saw City win their first Premier League title in 2011/12.

The club revealed a statue will be built of Aguero outside the Etihad.

While he’ll go down at the club’s greatest ever striker, how does he compare to other strikers the Premier League has ever seen?

Well, using Tiermaker, we’ve decided to rank some of the best strikers in the league’s history from just ‘Decent’ to the ‘GOAT’.

Let’s take a look at the rankings:

Decent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Olivier Giroud

Jurgen Klinsmann

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Carlos Tevez

Romelu Lukaku

Nicolas Anelka

Dwight Yorke

Edin Dzeko

Emmanuel Adebayor

Roberto Firmino

Dion Dublin

All brilliant strikers in their own right but they simply don’t compare to some of the other names in this list.

Quality

Diego Costa

Ian Wright

Gianfranco Zola

Fernando Torres

Les Ferdinand

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Teddy Sheringham

Jermain Defoe

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Dimitar Berbatov

Robbie Keane

Andy Cole

A slight step up in class with some Premier League legends making this category.

Perhaps Ian Wright will consider himself unlucky to only make this list after his 185 goals for Arsenal but he only played six seasons in the Premier League era for the Gunners.

Andy Cole is the league’s third highest goalscorer of all time - six ahead of Aguero - and may also be slightly offended by his ranking.

Defoe is also in the top 10 goalscorers in Premier League history with 162.

World class

Didier Drogba

Michael Owen

Dennis Bergkamp

Harry Kane

Luis Suarez

Robbie Fowler

Robin van Persie

Seven world class players but all very different in their own right.

Didier Drogba was a monster of a striker during his two spells at Chelsea, helping the club win four titles as well as the Golden Boot on two occasions.

Fans often forget how good Michael Owen was in the early stages of his career, landing the 2001 Ballon d’Or.

Dennis Bergkamp wasn’t as prolific as some of the other names in this category but he was one of the most technically gifted the division has ever seen.

Harry Kane could potentially smash Alan Shearer’s tally of 260 Premier League if he remains in the league until the end of his career.

Luis Suarez only spent three and a half seasons at Liverpool but his record of 69 goals in 110 Premier League games - including 31 in 33 during the 2013/14 campaign - is remarkable.

Another former Liverpool striker also makes the World Class category is Robbie Fowler, who sits 7th in the list of all-time top goalscorers.

The final name in the World Class category is Robin van Persie, who notched 144 Premier League goals for Arsenal and Manchester United.

Legendary

Sergio Aguero

Alan Shearer

Eric Cantona

Wayne Rooney

Four strikers make the Legendary category.

Sergio Aguero will leave an incredible legacy both at his club and the league with his 181 goals putting him fourth in Premier League’s top goalscorer list.

Of course, Alan Shearer still holds that record and may do for a very long time with 260 goals.

Eric Cantona only managed 70 Premier League strikes for Leeds and Manchester United but he was far more than just goals. His arrival at Old Trafford was the catalyst for them dominating English football.

While another United legend in the form of Wayne Rooney makes the list with 208 league goals during his career.

GOAT

Thierry Henry

There can only be one and we’re calling Thierry Henry the greatest striker in Premier League history.

He sits sixth in the list of all-time goalscorers in the league with 175 goals in 258 matches for Arsenal. He helped the Gunners win two titles and was part of the Invincible side that went the entire 2003/04 campaign unbeaten.

Final rankings

So, according to our Tiermaker, Aguero will leave City as one of the top five strikers in Premier League history. The former Atletico Madrid man earns himself a place in the Legendary category alongside Shearer, Cantona and Rooney - not bad company.

But despite scoring more goals than Henry, we’re crowning the Frenchman as the best striker the Premier League has ever seen.

One thing is for sure - we’ve witnessed some incredible strikers grace the Premier League down the years and Aguero is one of the very best.

