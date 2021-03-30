Dana White is never shy to speak his mind.

The UFC president rebuilt the organisation from the ground up thanks to a no-nonsense, get-the-job-done approach.

Over the years White's fiery comments in interviews and press conferences have split a lot of opinions, made him a lot of friends, but also made him a lot of enemies at the same time.

One such 'enemy' is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

White and De La Hoya came to verbal blows after the boxer criticised Conor McGregor's crossover fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Now, White will have well and truly ruled himself off De La Hoya's Christmas card list after slamming his plans to make a comeback to boxing.

De La Hoya, 48, has not fought since he was battered by Manny Pacquiao way back in 2008.

Now, De La Hoya is set to follow in the footsteps of Mike Tyson with a Triller pay-per-view event set to take place in July.

However, when asked for his thoughts on De La Hoya's plans and whether he would let a UFC star fight the veteran, White left no room for doubt.

“To box De La Hoya?" he said.

Come on guys, this sh** is getting silly. You guys just want to ask me silly questions.

"You have got a 50-year-old guy fu***** boxing, and you guys are actually talking about it and covering press conferences? Come on, come on you guys.”

White was initially critical of Tyson's return to the ring in November 2020 as well but, in an appearance on the Hotboxin' podcast recently, he did admit that he was wrong.

"Somebody asked me at a press conference about it and I said ‘I don’t like it, I don’t want them to do it, this and that…’

“Then he called me and was like: ‘Listen man, we’ve been friends for a long time but I’m a grown ass man, if I wanna fight I’m gonna f****** fight! Don’t be f****** negative about my fight.’

“And I said ‘you know what, you’re right. You won’t hear a f****** peep out of me again.’

“Then when I watched the fight I thought he looked really f****** good.”

