Legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer had a special treat in store for the former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson when he appeared on a recent episode of the boxer's Hotboxin' podcast.

Buffer held nothing back when delivering Iron Mike a UFC-style Octagon introduction, and it really was fun to behold

“Aaaaaand now, this is truly the moment we’ve all been waiting for," exclaimed the veteran voice of the Octagon.

"IIIIIT’S TIIIME! Introducing, fighting out of Brownsville, New York, USA. Presenting the heavyweight undisputed champion of the world, ‘IRON’ MIKE TYYYSOOON.”

Tyson was visibly delighted to hear his in-ring introduction called out by Bruce Buffer, a man whose bellowing voice has become so synonymous with the UFC.

Towards the crescendo of "TYYYSOOON," the former consensus agreed 'Baddest Man on the Planet' became so hyped that he had to stand up, raise his arms in the air and lap up the pretend energy of an imagined crowd in the podcast studio - great viewing!

The video linked below does it more justice than words - be sure to check it out.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Iron Mike had been introduced by a member of the Buffer family: Bruce Buffer's half-brother Michael has been a ring announcer in the boxing arena since 1982, and is a legend in the industry having introduced the likes of Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather and just about every other boxing star of the past 40 years during his unprecedented career.

Michael Buffer is also the man responsible for the legendary hype-phrase, "Let's get ready to rumble!" so often heard in the ring before major boxing contests get underway.

The Crazy Story of the Buffer Brothers

Strangely, the Buffers weren't raised together and could potentially have never met if not for the great sport of boxing and that epic voice that the brothers both share.

Speaking with BT Sport in a recent interview, Bruce said: “I saw this man come out [on TV]. This very handsome, debonair James Bond-style man with an incredible voice. All of a sudden I’m becoming a fan and then he started putting his name on the TV screen and it said Michael Buffer and I thought ‘are you kidding me?’”

At the time, Buffer was working in telemarketing and abused his position slightly to begin looking up the Buffer name in the directory, tracing it back to another family in Philadelphia; the city in which he'd been raised.

“Who is this guy? I started getting curious. I called Don King’s office and Bob Arum’s and found out Michael grew up about 20 miles away from where I grew up in Philadelphia.”

Buffer explained the situation to his rather sheepish-looking father, who rightly opted to inform his son of a baby he'd had in a previous marriage prior to World War ll.

“My dad never told me that when he was serving in World War II he had gotten married at a young age, a son was born [on 2 November 1944] and nine months later when he came back they divorced.

"The last time he saw the child was when he was two-and-a-half. Michael was raised by foster parents under the name of Huber, but when he went into the army during the Vietnam war [recruiters] saw his birth certificate said his name was Buffer as he was never formally adopted as Huber.”

Once they'd met, Bruce became Michael's manager for a while before beginning his own journey into in-ring announcements with the UFC in 1996 - a truly incredible story.

Mike Tyson now has the enviable task of deciding which Buffer brother he wants to announce him to the crowd should he and Evander Holyfield finally seal the deal for Tyson vs Holyfield 3.

Fingers crossed on that one...

