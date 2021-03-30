Whether it be Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Hazard, Juventus’ Paulo Dybala or plenty more, some of the world’s top players are being linked with moves at the end of the season.

With the international break in full swing, plenty of clubs, players and agents across Europe are seemingly using the lack of club action to prepare for the summer transfer window.

With reports and rumours aplenty circling each and every day, GIVEMESPORT caught up with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano to discuss some of the players who could find themselves on the move this summer, as well as the futures of some of the most high-profile managers on the continent. Check out what Fabrizio had to say in our latest video:

Fabrizio Romano on Harry Kane’s future...

"I think it’s difficult to see Harry Kane out of Tottenham, really.

“What I’m told is that Tottenham are planning with Harry Kane as part of the team and they want to discuss his contract in the coming months.”

Fabrizio Romano on Erling Haaland’s future...

“Yes, there is a chance (he could leave this summer) just because it depends on the Champions League. First of all, I want to say that Erling is happy with Borussia Dortmund, he is tied in with Borussia Dortmund so he’s not saying 'Okay, I want to leave the club, I’m desperate to leave the club' but if there if there is a good opportunity, he’s leaving.

"(In terms if who wants him), I think Liverpool is complicated in this moment because they are happy when with the team they have so they’re not planning to do something like a central striker for this money but obviously, I’m not the Sporting Director of Liverpool but let’s see what happens!

"But in this moment I see Liverpool complicated and and let’s see what happens with Manchester United. For sure Solskjaer wants him but it’s not easy to sign him this summer because his release clause is for next summer.

"So you have to deal with Borussia Dortmund, negotiate with Borussia Dortmund, it won’t be easy.

"Manchester City are looking for a striker 100% Chelsea are looking for a striker too, so keep an eye on Chelsea, keep an eye on Manchester City, always on Manchester United and I will say Real Madrid in Spain more than Barcelona because for sure Barcelona president Laporta is in love with Haaland but spending this money this summer will be difficult for Barca.”

Fabrizio Romano on Jose Mourinho’s future...

“There is no break clause in the contract of Jose Mourinho and so if they want to sack Mourinho one day, they have to pay Mourinho.

"At the moment this is the situation but to be honest with you, I was checking the day after the terrible match in the Europa League, what was the view around the club and what’s going on with Jose and everything and they always always said 'we are still planning with him, we’re still with Jose, obviously we expect something different because it was terrible, what happened in Europa League was a total disaster' but there are still plenty (of people at the club) with him and backing him.”

