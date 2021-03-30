Sheffield Wednesday news: Pundit delivers Owls relegation claim ahead of run-in

Sheffield Wednesday's chances of achieving a miraculous survival in the Championship were boosted earlier this month as they secured an unlikely victory over Barnsley.

As a result of their triumph over the Tykes, the Owls are now only six points adrift of safety and thus will be determined to close this particular gap over the Easter period.

However, Wednesday know that they will have to be at their very best on Friday if they are to secure a positive result against a Watford side who are pushing for automatic promotion this season.

Following their clash with the Hornets, the Owls will face another contender for a top-six finish in the Championship on Monday as they host Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Given that Wednesday need to pick up points on a regular basis between now and the end of the season if they are to have any chance of avoiding relegation to League One, it will be intriguing to see how manager Darren Moore sets his side up for these upcoming fixtures.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about the Owls' current situation, pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has admitted that it will take a huge effort for them to avoid the drop and the outcome of the club's next two matches could potentially seal their fate.

The former Wednesday player said: "They have got Watford away and Cardiff in their next two matches so it will take a superhuman effort [to survive].

"But Darren Moore looks as if he's got the players playing a bit more for themselves and him and he's also got Jordan Rhodes.

"That's the one thing Wednesday needed this season, more goals.

"They've struggled in every department but certainly goal-scoring was a major problem.

"So they needed Rhodes to start knocking them in and he's started to do that.

"The next two games are absolutely critical."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Wednesday still have to face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest and Derby County during the closing stages of the campaign, it is imperative that they do not fall too far behind in the battle for survival.

Currently thriving under the guidance of Moore, Rhodes could prove to a difference maker for the Owls in the coming weeks if he can continue to deliver in-front of goal.

Having found the back of the net on three occasions in his last three appearances for Wednesday, the striker ought to be brimming with confidence heading into the club's clash with Watford.

Providing that Rhodes and his team-mates are able to secure a positive result against the Hornets on Friday, Wednesday could use the momentum gained from this display to close the gap between them and the likes of Birmingham City, Coventry City and Derby.

