Adam Pearce has been an interesting character as of late, appearing on WWE TV more frequently. He is only deemed an official of the company and not a general manager or figure of authority.

Pearce spoke to the PWI Podcast recently, discussing his on screen character and the differences between him and past authority figures.

Speaking about The Authority, a stable which included the likes of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon mainly, Adam noted he thought they were more heelish characters:

"I think largely the authority figure role in recent years especially, has been that of someone who looks down their nose. They are the establishment. They are the authority. They are the overarching control of everything that doesn’t hesitate to put their foot on the throat of everyone under them."

He then compared his current on screen persona to The Authority and said unlike them, he doesn't necessarily have the power to make things happen:

"I’m really the opposite of that in the sense that I am a WWF official. I am not a General Manager. There are no General Managers. I don’t necessarily have the power that would be as absolute as it has been in the past and perhaps because of that, I’m not as corrupted by that power."

Pearce added that he tries to be a neutral on both shows and isn't leaning between a hell or face currently and how this isn't usually a trend the WWE use with this type of character:

"I’ve always tried to, given what the marching orders tend to be, play it as straight as I can and to be as impartial as I can. That, in and of itself, is so different from an attitudinal standpoint from what people are used to from this kind of character. That, by definition, is different."

He went on the say how his TV persona could continue to go in many directions and how much he's enjoying being on both the Red and Blue Brand:

"It doesn’t feel the same because it isn’t. That allows me the latitude to take this wherever it goes organically on its own as opposed to being driven by what might be on paper.

"We’ll see where it goes. It’s interesting. It’s fun and it’s fresh and I hope it continues to feel that way for everybody”

Adam Pearce has done a good job with staying neutral, it'll be interesting to see if he remains that way in the near future.

News Now - Sport News