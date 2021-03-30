Celtic exclusive: Declan Gallagher a summer transfer target

Despite the uncertainty in regards to Celtic's managerial situation, the club remain on the look-out for potential recruits ahead of a summer rebuild.

Having surrendered their Premiership title in meek fashion, GIVEMESPORT have previously brought you the news that those behind the scenes are keen on moves for Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah and Peterborough's Siriki Dembélé.

With both of those players available on a free this summer, it seems Celtic's potential bargain shopping list has extended to another target.

According to information sent to the site, Motherwell's Declan Gallagher is of interest to the Glasgow giants.

Also out of contract in the summer, the Scotland international has previously been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion though their reported interest did not result in a January move.

The 30-year-old has proven a dominant aerial figure at Fir Park, averaging 3.9 successful duels off the ground this season (via WhoScored), with only Shane Duffy - who is only on loan - and Christopher Jullien offering an improvement on that in Celtic colours so far.

Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move to Newcastle United recently too, with Gallagher potentially offering a cheap replacement as his deal in North Lanarkshire draws to a close.

A product of Celtic's youth system before leaving for Clyde in 2011 after a loan with Stranraer, former teammate Nicky Reily revealed back in 2012 that Gallagher left the club for 'the sake of his career'.

Thought to have snubbed the idea of a move to America, he could complete an emotional return to his former club over the course of this summer, over a decade on from his initial departure.

News Now - Sport News