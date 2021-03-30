Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls make transfer decision on Ravel Morrison

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build upon on their impressive victory over Barnsley when they head to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Friday.

The Owls finally gave their supporters something to be cheerful about earlier this month by picking up three points in their clash with the Tykes which allowed them to edge closer to safety.

Whilst trying to halt a Watford side who have won five league games in a row will be extremely difficult, Wednesday may be able to use the confidence gained from their recent triumph to good effect later this week.

Although manager Darren Moore's focus over the coming weeks is to do everything he can to lead his side to survival in the Championship, he had been contemplating the prospect of bolstering his squad via the free-agency market.

However, the Wednesday boss has seemingly now made a definitive decision on whether to sign Ravel Morrison.

According to The Star, the midfielder is no longer training with the Owls and will not be offered a deal by the club.

Without a team since leaving Dutch side ADO Den Haag in January, Morrison would have been hoping to get his career back on track by impressing during his trial with Wednesday.

However, the midfielder will now have to look elsewhere after failing to earn a contract at Hillsborough.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Morrison does possess a great deal of talent, his inability to settle at a club has ultimately been his downfall throughout his career.

Having struggled to make an impact during the three appearances he made in his loan spell at Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, it could be argued that the Owls may have dodged a bullet by not signing him.

Without a goal or an assist at this level since 2014, there was no guarantee that he would have provided the creativity that Wednesday desperately need in their battle to avoid relegation.

Considering that they are no longer interested in Morrison, the Owls will be hoping that their current crop of players will be able to retain the club's second-tier status for another year by producing a superb run of form between now and May.

