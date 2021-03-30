UFC star Jon Jones has stated that he wants to leave the UFC, citing the company chief Dana White as the reason.

The 33-year-old moved up to the heavyweight division in 2020 and is scheduled to challenge reigning champion Francis Ngannou for the belt.

Yet Jones has stated he wants a bigger purse to set up the superfight against the Cameroonian.

In a series of tweets which have now been deleted, Jones lashed out at the UFC and asked to be released.

"Please just cut me already,” Jones tweeted.

"You would rather have me around and treat me like s***.

"I swear the UFC industry has been nothing but depressing for me.

"I feel like my wings are being clipped.

"What type of weird s*** is this, obviously the boss [White] hates me. Let me take my business elsewhere."

This beef between Jones and the UFC is far from new. Last year, White accused the former light-heavyweight champion of asking for a $25million purse to fight Ngannou.

But Jones hit back, saying in a tweet posted last March: “Do I make 5+ per fight yes. Should I stick to that number for my superfights? No. If you don’t agree with me you just don’t know business. I certainly didn’t ask for 30, never even threw out a number.”

Jones’ most lucrative fight was way back in 2017, when the rematch between the American and compatriot Daniel Cormier finished in a no contest.

The reported purse for Jones from the fight was $42,000, but he later revealed he makes upwards of $5million per bout after bonuses.

After Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic in their UFC 220 rematch last weekend – capturing the heavyweight title - Jones once again took to social media to voice his concerns regarding pay.

"If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid,” said Jones on Twitter.

"I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight.

"And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid.

"Why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth. What an insult.

"Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scared."

But UFC president White questioned whether Jones really wants to fight Ngannou.

“Listen, I can sit here all day and tell you, what’s show me the money mean?” said White.

"I tell you guys this all the time, you can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?”

Despite the rumours, terms are yet to be agreed for a contest between Jones and Ngannou.

