Newcastle manager news: Journalist urges Steve Bruce to walk away

Journalist Ian Ladyman has suggested that Newcastle manager Steve Bruce should walk away from the club.

With Newcastle seemingly spiraling towards relegation and the atmosphere on Tyneside becoming more toxic than ever, Ladyman has made a bold statement regarding Bruce's future.

What did Ladyman say?

Discussing the topic in his latest opinion piece in the Daily Mail, the reporter said the following regarding the Newcastle boss.

"Steve Bruce always wanted to be Newcastle manager but he can never have imagined it would be like this," the journalist wrote.

"An empty Gallowgate, hollow football, abuse, hate, misery.

"But that's how it has turned out for him. With that in mind, I see no point in him staying beyond this summer.

"If I were advising Bruce, I would urge him to keep Newcastle in the Premier League — and I think he will do that — then walk away."

He later added: "It has reached a point at St James' Park now where many people in the city wish him to fail. They do not want their team to go down but they wish them to play badly in the hope it leads to Bruce's sacking.

"That is unlikely unless Newcastle get so close to Fulham in the one available relegation spot that owner Mike Ashley panics.

"Bruce, remember, is fulfilling Ashley's brief: Keep Newcastle in the Premier League. Ensure this club remains saleable."

What is the current situation at Newcastle?

It wasn't always doom and gloom on Tyneside.

During December, the Toon were 12th in the Premier League and with the club already eight points above the bottom three, relegation arguably wasn't a concern. However, following the turn of the year, Newcastle's form plummeted.

In 2021, Bruce's side have picked up just two victories across 15 fixtures.

This has seen the club fall to 17th in the league and just two points above the relegation zone.

What is Mike Ashley's stance?

Despite performances on the pitch, the controversial owner has stuck by Bruce and issued his support for the manager.

However, Lee Ryder, ChronicleLive's Chief Newcastle United writer, believes that this decision may have solely been about business rather than football.

Although, if the club drop into the bottom three and faces the threat of relegation, Ashley may have to act in order to salvage the club's Premier League status.

Indeed, this would align with the owner's interests, given he is currently looking to sell the club.

