Sergio Aguero's storied Manchester City career will finally reach its conclusion this summer after ten years of outstanding service.

As the last-standing member of City's original old guard, Aguero's departure will represent an emotional end to the most defining chapter in the club's history.

Not only will the Argentina international depart the Etihad Stadium as the club's all-time top goalscorer, he'll also leave as the scorer of the most iconic goal in Premier League history.

That last-gasp strike to clinch City their first ever Premier League title will remain immortalised in the memories of fans of varying allegiances from Carlisle down to Plymouth.

But what does the future hold for one of the most legendary centre-forwards that English football has ever seen?

Talk of a return to Argentina has been a notable theme in recent years.

Back in 2017, Aguero stated his desire to re-sign for Independiente at the end of his contract in 2019.

"But the idea was always to go back to Independiente when my contract with City runs out in 2019."

That move never came to fruition and the 97-cap international has enjoyed another two full years in Manchester on top of that.

At 32 years of age it may seem like a natural time for Aguero to live out his professional dream of making a sentimental return to Independiente, but the goal scoring exploits of Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi this season prove that the longevity of football's superstars is increasing.

All four of the aforementioned players are aged 32 and above, and the latter may yet be a key factor in Aguero's next career step.

Indeed, Messi and Aguero enjoy a close relationship and anybody with half a logical brain can see why Barcelona would want to bring City's talisman to Camp Nou.

And, according to the bookmakers, the Catalan giants are the favourites to sign the Premier League's all-time top foreign goal scorer on a free transfer this summer.

Priced at just 5/4, Barca are the clear frontrunners according to the betting market, while Independiente are third-favourites at 6/1.

But who else is in the running according to Oddschecker (accurate at the time of writing)?

Let's take a look at the top eleven candidates in ascending order from least to most likely:

11. Manchester United - 14/1

10. Real Madrid - 12/1

9. Paris Saint-Germain - 11/1

8. Chelsea - 10/1

7. Juventus - 9/1

6. Atletico Madrid - 8/1

5. Inter Milan - 7/1

4. Independiente - 6/1

3. Any MLS club - 5/1

2. Any Argentina Primera Division club - 4/1

1. Barcelona 5/4

