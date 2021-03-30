The Champions League quarter-final will be dominated by talk of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have been pitted against Real Madrid in the last eight in a rematch of the 2018 final.

That means a reunion with a certain Sergio Ramos.

It's nearly three years since the centre-back hauled down Salah in the first half of the final, injuring his shoulder and forcing him to leave the field in tears.

And facing Ramos again was inevitably among the questions as the forward sat down with Marca.

As well as giving his thoughts on the current Real side under Zinedine Zidane, Salah looked back on his extraordinary career and gave insights into his favourite goal - which was a tough one, despite his Puskas award - and his favourite Liverpool teammate.

Here's what Salah had to say.

I wouldn't like to retire from football without...

"Winning something with the national team."

On the night of the 4-0 vs Barcelona, what surprised me the most was...

"The fans, the atmosphere was unbelievable. That's what made the players really want to win the game and feel that they can win the game."

The most important goal I have scored is...

"There are two. The one with Egypt to qualify for the World Cup and for sure, the final of the Champions League, that's really important. The one I can say [is the most] beautiful one, maybe [against] Everton in the Premier League and Roma in the semi-final - oh and [against] Manchester City! I like that goal a lot."

Favourite teammate...

"Dejan [Lovren]. We were really close and he's so funny."

The relationship with Jurgen Klopp...

"It's a normal relationship between two professionals. That's how I'd describe it."

Liverpool's (lack of) title defence...

"Lots of things happened at once. Luck hasn't been on our side. It's made us want to win the Champions League even more and I hope we can do it."

Do you see yourself at another club...

"It's not up to me. We will see what happens, but I prefer not to talk about that right now. I hope to be able to play for many more years, so why not? No one knows what is going to happen in the future, so maybe one day, yes."

On getting revenge for Kiev...

"Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi finals. What's going to happen now isn't going to change the result of the final in Kiev. That's in the past."

On facing Sergio Ramos again

"That game is in the past, so I don't think about it. I'm thinking about the team. Everyone is focused on their team and everyone wants to win... that's it."

Salah has been very diplomatic about facing Ramos again - but beating the defender will undoubtedly be all the more satisfying if Liverpool do make it to the last four.

