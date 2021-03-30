Happy 35th birthday, Sergio Ramos!

The legendary Real Madrid defender celebrates getting another year older on Tuesday.

But despite his advancing years, Ramos is still one of the world’s best centre-backs - if not *the* best.

Ramos has now been a Madrid player for 16 years after joining the Spanish giants from Sevilla back in 2005.

During that time, the defender - remember, defender! - has scored a remarkable 101 goals in 670 appearances.

There’s no doubt that Ramos is one of the greatest goalscoring defenders of all time.

But which defenders boast the most goals in football history?

10. Franz Beckenbauer (109 goals)

One of the greatest players of all time, Franz Beckenbauer scored a total of 109 goals over the course of his illustrious 19-year career.

The former West Germany international, who spent most of his career with Bayern Munich, netted 14 of those goals for his country.

9. Roberto Carlos (113 goals)

The best left-back in football history? Roberto Carlos is certainly right up there.

The Brazilian scored some unbelievable goals during his career, including his physics-defying free-kick against France at the 1997 Tournoi de France, and this mind-blowing effort while playing for Real Madrid against Tenerife one year later.

8. Paul Breitner (113 goals)

One of only four players to have scored in two World Cup finals, Paul Breitner is another legendary name of German football.

He scored 103 club goals (mostly for Bayern Munich) plus 10 for his country.

7. Steve Bruce (113 goals)

Seeing Steve Bruce in seventh place on this list might surprise many of you. The former defender famously never won a single England cap during his career.

But he was a prolific centre-back. He scored a total of 51 goals for Manchester United, including a remarkable 19 in all competitions during the 1990-91 campaign.

6. Sergio Ramos (128 goals)

Here he is: the birthday boy.

Sergio Ramos will fancy himself to climb a little further up this list before he eventually calls time on his glittering career.

The Spaniard scored his 101st Real Madrid goal during the 3-1 win over Atalanta in the Champions League earlier this month.

5. Graham Alexander (130 goals)

One of the best penalty takers English football has ever seen, many of Graham Alexander’s goals came from the spot.

That said, the former Scotland international also chipped in with his fair share of goals from open play as a right-back.

In 40 appearances for his country, though, Alexander never managed to get himself on the scoresheet.

4. Laurent Blanc (153 goals)

This is one of football’s craziest stats: Laurent Blanc is Montpellier’s all-time top goalscorer with 84 goals. Remember that one next time you want to shock your mates down the pub.

Blanc was less prolific with the other eight clubs he played for - including Barcelona and Manchester United - but still ended his career with a hugely impressive 153 goals.

3. Fernando Hierro (163 goals)

The third highest-scoring defender of all time is former Real Madrid and Spain centre-back Fernando Hierro.

The Spaniard scored over 100 goals for Los Blancos, plus 29 for his country. He also netted one goal for Bolton Wanderers at the very end of his career.

2. Daniel Passarella (175 goals)

A world-class centre-back, Daniel Passarella was captain of the Argentina team that won the 1978 World Cup.

He scored 22 goals for his country, while the others were mostly scored for River Plate and Fiorentina.

1. Ronald Koeman (253 goals)

But top of the list - by a country mile! - it’s Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona’s current head coach is the most prolific defender in football history with an extraordinary 253 goals to his name.

Koeman scored 26 goals in a single season for PSV during the 1987-88 campaign. He then hit double figures in each of his six seasons as a Barça player.

As well as 239 club goals, Koeman also banged in 14 for the Netherlands.

