Watford news: Andy Hinchcliffe makes glowing Hornets claim ahead of Easter period

Watford will be looking to continue their superb run of form in the Championship when they host Sheffield Wednesday on Friday at Vicarage Road.

Since opting to hand over the reins to Xisco Munoz earlier this season, the Hornets have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish.

The Spaniard's decision in recent weeks to deploy a 4-3-3 formation has allowed his side to flourish in the second-tier as they are now six points clear of fellow promotion hopefuls Swansea City.

Although the Hornets will need to be wary of a Wednesday side who defied the odds to beat Barnsley earlier this month, they ought to fancy their chances of extending their winning run to six games.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, pundit Andy Hinchcliffe has suggested that Watford's change in formation has played a key part in the club's push for promotion.

The former Manchester City player said: "The change to 4-3-3 was the most important thing.

"Whether it was down to Munoz being forced into it because of results or not, it was still very impressive to get the best out of his players right away in their new formation.

"They are great going forward and they are great defensively.

"They are strong in every department."

Depending on results elsewhere, Watford could extend the gap between them and their promotion rivals on Friday by sealing all three points in their clash with the Owls.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Following a heartbreaking end to the previous campaign which resulted in relegation, the Hornets now find themselves in a fantastic position to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

By switching to a 4-3-3 formation, Munoz has given the likes of Will Hughes and Ken Sema the opportunity to express themselves in a fluid system which has proven to be highly effective.

Whilst Sema has scored in his last two appearances for the Hornets, Hughes produced impressive WhoScored match ratings of 7.06 and 7.75 in his side's victories over Rotherham United and Birmingham City.

By continuing to utilise this set-up, Watford may prove to be too strong for their competitors in the Championship during the closing weeks of the season.

If the Hornets do indeed achieve promotion later this year, Munoz ought to consider drafting in players during the upcoming transfer window who have played in this particular system as it may allow his side to reach new heights in the top-flight.

