Liverpool: Adam Lallana shares behind the scenes insight

Former Liverpool man Adam Lallana has highlighted injuries and the lack of fans as the main problem areas for the Reds this season.

Last summer marked the end of the 32-year-old's six-year stay on Merseyside, as he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer.

Jurgen Klopp seems extremely fond of the Englishman and stated how the club will miss him prior to his departure, as the pair had a very close relationship.

In the lead-up to Liverpool's clash with Brighton, the Reds boss also revealed that the squad are still in contact with the midfielder, according to the Brighton & Hove Independent.

In what has been a difficult season for the Merseyside club, Lallana has offered some insight into the Liverpool dressing room.

What did Lallana say?

Discussing the club on Darren Bent's talkSPORT show, the Southampton academy graduate said the following.

"It's another COVID season without the fans and everybody knows how much of an impact Anfield is with the fans. Also, with the injuries they've had, you can't hide from that.

"Listen, it's not an excuse. I know a lot of the players and still speak to them now and they won't be using that as an excuse.

"But, I think it's a reason why they've struggled a little bit this season.

"I'm more than confident that they'll bounce back next season with a few players back and a few more fans in."

How have Liverpool performed at home this season?

In the past where Liverpool may have struggled in games, they always had their home record to rely on. Indeed, they went unbeaten at Anfield in Premier League competition for 68 games.

This season, the Reds currently sit sixth in the table based upon all of the fixtures that they've played at home, as they've suffered six defeats.

Furthermore, Klopp's side have recorded just a single victory at home in 2021.

How have injuries affected Liverpool?

The main department where the Reds have struggled is at centre-back. Virgil van Dijk was the first to limp towards the injury table, according to Transfermarkt, as he ruptured his cruciate ligament in his knee during the Merseyside derby in October.

Just shy of a month later, Joe Gomez was next to be sidelined as he was forced to undergo surgery after rupturing his patella tendon in England training. Following this, Joel Matip was ruled out for the rest of the season through an ankle injury in January.

Young players such as Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams had to fill the void in their absence and Liverpool have ultimately struggled to match their previous exploits as a whole.

As frustrating as that may be, they do have the excitement of looking towards returning players ahead of next season at least.

