Boxing fans have made Dillian Whyte slight favourite against Deontay Wilder as rumours of a bout between the pair continue to grow.

A recent Twitter poll by talkSPORT’s boxing editor Michael Benson showed that 59% of fans believed the Brit would come out on top.

The vote – which has over 11,000 responses – also caused controversy in the comments section.

Despite Whyte winning the initial poll, fans of Wilder were quick to defend the American.

“People letting their hate for Wilder affect their judgement… why can’t people separate their emotions from reality?” said one.

“Both have [the] exact same punching technique - wild with no real technique or thought, but Wilder has far superior power and Whyte doesn’t have the ability to catch Wilder when he leaves himself open whilst throwing punches,” added another.

Whyte Back In The Frame

Whyte is the man on everyone’s lips in boxing’s heavyweight division.

The Brixton fighter got his revenge against Alexander Povetkin - after the Russian knocked him out last August - by capturing the WBC interim heavyweight title in a rematch staged in Gibraltar, winning via TKO in round four.

After the conclusion of the bout, talks of a Whyte vs Wilder bout were already beginning.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes that it is a potential fight with plenty of promise.

"We called for the Deontay Wilder fight for a long, long time," Hearn told Sky Sports Box Office.

"He actually DM'd Dillian Whyte and told him, 'I will never ever give you that fight,' and now he got knocked out, he's calling for the fight with Dillian Whyte.

"For me, that's a stadium fight, that's a colossal fight."

Wilder, meanwhile, has been out of action since he lost his undefeated record to Tyson Fury in the pair’s rematch last February, dropping the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles to the Gypsy King.

But Whyte – who was consistently denied a heavyweight title shot against Wilder - does not believe that the Bronze Bomber wants another fight.

“We don’t know if Deontay Wilder, is he ever even gonna fight again?” Whyte told Fight Hub TV.

“[Wilder] Hasn’t shown no interest about fighting again. All he does is post pictures with guns and drink and alcohol and weed — that’s all he posts — or him twerking and shaking his a** on TV.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

“I don’t see no boxing thing of him training or even talking about boxing... he may never fight again. I would love to smash his face in, but if he’s not gonna fight again, what can I do?”

The Brit has instead shifted his focus towards Trevor Bryan.

“I would love to fight Trevor Bryan,” said Whyte.

“That’s the same title David Haye had — I’d love to fight him for the world title, it’s a world title. WBA world title, wonderful opportunity I think.”

News Now - Sport News