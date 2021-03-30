Tottenham transfers: Bologna keen on Erik Lamela deal

Serie A side Bologna are interested in bringing Tottenham's Erik Lamela back to Italy this summer, as reported by The Sun.

What is the latest transfer news involving Lamela?

Bologna's club director Walter Sabatini has recently confirmed that Lamela is a player that the club are interested in signing at the end of the season.

This could bring an end to the Argentine's eight-year stay in North London following his arrival from Roma in 2013.

How much is Lamela worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Lamela is worth £14.4m.

It was revealed last October by Football London's Alasdair Gold during a YouTube Q&A that Lamela "adores the club", but he has been unable to agree a contract extension with Spurs since 2018.

His current deal is set to run out in June 2022.

What are Lamela's stats this season?

The 29-year-old has only scored one goal in the top-flight this season. What a goal it was, though.

Lamela found the net with an audacious rabona effort against Arsenal earlier this month. However, he was then sent off in the second half on a mixed afternoon for the playmaker.

Despite being restricted to just 17 league appearances, Lamela has still shown glimpses of his quality in 2020/21. As per WhoScored, he has completed 19 successful dribbles in these matches, putting him inside the top five amongst his Spurs teammates in this category.

What has Mourinho said about Lamela?

Lamela may have lacked consistency throughout his Tottenham career, but his commitment to the cause should never be questioned.

Last month, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho told the Evening Standard why he admires Lamela so much.

He said: "The first thing I like about him is he wants to play. He wants to assume responsibility. He never hides. He wants the ball.

"He's a little bit sometimes chaotic, but it's a positive reason to be chaotic because it's, 'I want to play, I want the ball, if the ball is not arriving to me I have to arrive to the ball'."

Could Lamela's exit see Bale stay at Spurs?

Back in 2013, Lamela was the player brought in to replace Gareth Bale, who was set to join Real Madrid.

This summer could see a role reversal occur. If Lamela does leave, this may improve Tottenham's chances of keeping Bale beyond the end of the season.

The Welsh winger has struggled at times in his first year back in England but has hit form over the past month. He has registered six goal involvements in his last five top-flight matches and appears to be finding his feet at the club once more.

Meanwhile, Lamela's end product has often let him down, and it seems best for Tottenham to move him on whilst attempting to come to an agreement with Bale instead.

