WWE Icon Stone Cold Steve Austin has given his thoughts on who he believes will be the future stars of the company.

The Hall of Famer is particularly excited about the women’s division, which has been rising in popularity amongst the WWE Universe in recent years.

“Just from watching the Royal Rumble,” Austin told Bleacher Report. “I think those last two women - Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair - I think those two are destined for greatness.

“They still need reps, they still need to learn, but those two have the size, presence, looks, ability to be major, major stars, so we’ll see what the future holds for them.”

The two-time Royal Rumble winner is also excited about the return of fans to WWE for this year’s WrestleMania. It will be the first time since March 2020 that crowds will be back in arenas to watch the Superstars live.

WrestleMania 37 – which will be held over two consecutive nights in early April – will see 25,000 fans admitted into the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, with social distancing protocols in place.

Austin also credited the current roster who have been performing in empty arenas for over a year, for continuing to entertain.

“Man, they’re gonna be so excited to have people back in there,” said the Texas Rattlesnake.

“When I broke in, I’d wrestle in Chevrolet dealership parking lots in front of 15, 20 people, getting suplexed on the parking lot. So, I’ve been in front of almost no fans, but that was by design because the card wasn’t any good, so no one wanted to come see us.

“When you’re in WWE, you’re looking for full stadiums. And when you’re in the ring, you’re relying on the sound that those people make to make your decisions as far as how you proceed in your match, so they need that feedback, they need that instant gratification to help them make decisions in the ring.

“Now that they’re piping the noise in on TV, it’s easier to watch, but it’s hard to perform without a crowd. I think the men and women have adapted and adjusted accordingly in a magnificent fashion.

“They’ve excelled because they’re professionals, but man, there’s nothing like being in front of a crowd, and I know these kids that are still doing it are going to be super stoked to have people that are responding.”

