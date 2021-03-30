WrestleMania 37 is stacking up to be some show, with more matches announced this week. Iconic WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan alongside Titus O'Neil will be hosting the Show of Shows, but one name has confirmed he won't be at the pay-per-view in April. This is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake was recently on the Wrestling Inc Daily podcast and revealed he won't be at 'Mania this year. He said:

“They didn’t reach out to me this year.

“I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one.

“We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there.”

Austin last appeared on the PPV at WrestleMania 32. He, with Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels, confronted The League of Nations and beat down the faction. The Texas Rattlesnake delivered a Stunner to both Rusev and King Barrett (Wade Barrett).

He has since featured on several episodes of RAW, most recently on 3:16 day last year, in a segment that Austin shared beers with several WWE Superstars.

The Show of Shows on April 10 and 11 will be a two-night event, with six matches announced for each night so far. The Raymond James Stadium will be the location for 'Mania and 25,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

All of RAW's titles are on the line over the course of the two days, with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley challenging Asuka for the RAW Women's Title, AJ Styles and Omos taking on The New Day for the RAW Tag Team Championships, and Sheamus facing Riddle for the United States Title.

Currently on the Blue Brand only three of the show's four titles have been confirmed to be on the card. However, there are two non-title singles matches that have potential to steal the show on their on each night - these are Kevin Owens v Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins v Cesar.

1 of 20 Who broke The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak? Edge CM Punk Shawn Michaels Brock Lesnar

Having no Stone Cold at WrestleMania is a shame, but I'm sure the calibre of some matches on the card will definitely make up for his absence.

News Now - Sport News