Sergio Aguero: James Horncastle drops Serie A hint

Serie A expert James Horncastle has reacted to the news that Sergio Aguero will be departing Manchester City this summer.

After spending nearly ten years at the club, City's all-time leading goalscorer will depart Manchester at the end of the season.

Following the news, The Athletic's Serie A correspondent Horncastle shared his thoughts on Twitter.

What did Horncastle say?

The journalist quote tweeted Man City's social media announcement and said the following.

"33 in June, you say. Prolific South American goalscorer, you say. Available for free, you say. Some would say it has Serie A written all over it."

Are there any links to Italian clubs?

According to a report from MARCA, Juventus are interested in bringing the Argentine to Turin to provide some reinforcement alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

The centre forward role is ultimately shared between the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and former Chelsea man Alvaro Morata, with the pair converting a combined 46 goals this season.

However, one of the main concerns Juventus may have is his recent lack of game time, as Aguero has only played 311 minutes of Premier League football this season.

Why hasn't Aguero featured much this season?

Following Project Restart, Aguero sustained a knee injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the season and the start of the following campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

In total, the 32-year-old missed 17 games and faced the uphill struggle of re-establishing his place in the squad upon his return. However, he was soon dealt another blow.

Just nine days after recovering from his long-term knee injury, the striker damaged his hamstring and was ruled out for a further four games.

At the turn of the year, Aguero contracted COVID-19 and was unavailable for ten games between the beginning of January and the dawn of February.

Although the City man has struggled this season, if he can replicate his goal-scoring form in a Juventus shirt, he will undoubtedly be a huge success in Serie A if he makes the move.

