Francis Ngannou finally reached the pinnacle of the UFC world last weekend.

The belligerent heavyweight, known for his unreal power, knocked Stipe Miocic flat on his back during their UFC 260 clash.

As the most decorated heavyweight in the history of the sport, Miocic came into the fight as the favourite but found himself in a lot of trouble as soon as he got a taste of Ngannou's monstrous power.

While Miocic was able to ride a massive punch early in the second round, another blow only seconds later folded him over and sent him sprawling to canvas.

Ngannou roared in celebration as he reached the grand crescendo of what has been an incredible journey to the top.

One of the men who helped him along that journey was Mike Tyson's former coach, Teddy Atlas.

Now, only days after the fight, footage has emerged of Atlas training Ngannou to land the very punch he used to flatten Miocic at UFC 260.

For Ngannou, to model his power game after that of Tyson's made a lot of sense.

Tyson was his hero growing up and so to be able to dial into some of the knowledge that made Iron Mike such a fearsome fighter was only going to end one way for Ngannou.

"Snap the shoulder," Atlas instructs, explaining to the French-Cameroonian that the hook is not about loading up with all his power, but creating a short, surprising, explosive punch - something Tyson became famous for at his peak.

"It's like having a gun," says Atlas. "The bullet is already in the chamber. You don't have to load it up. It's already here," he says, giving Ngannou's arm a slap.

Now, Ngannou will look to defend his hard-earned title as the heavyweight division seeks to dethrone their new king.

Fights against the likes of Jon Jones could be on the cards, but you can be sure, whoever his next opponent may be, that it is going to be an almighty task to unseat Ngannou now.

