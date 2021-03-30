WWE have officially announced that their NXT brand will be moving to Tuesday nights.

In a statement released on social media, the company's PR Twitter account tweeted:

"WWE and USA Network today announced a multi-year extension for WWE NXT, which will move to Tuesday nights live on USA Network at 8/7c beginning April 13.

"The new agreement for the live, weekly two-hour show furthers WWE and USA’s nearly three decade-long relationship."

Currently, NXT airs every Wednesday, but that's all going to change after WrestleMania 37, when the Black and Gold brand takes a new slot 24 hours earlier.

Before the change, NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, will air over two nights on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

The card for the event is already pretty stacked.

On night one, Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Raquel Gonzalez, while WALTER puts his NXT UK Title on the line vs Tommaso Ciampa.

There will also be a Triple Threat match for the Tag Team Championships and a Gauntlet Match to decide the No.1 Contender to the North American Title on night one.

Night two brings even bigger matches, with Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly, Jordan Devlin vs Santos Escobar for the Cruiserweight Championship and Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross for the NXT Title already confirmed.

This, of course, all happens ahead of WrestleMania 37. It's going to be one hell of a week in WWE.

Just imagine that eight-day period ahead of 'The Show of Shows'.

Starting on April 5, we'll get the go-home RAW, followed by TakeOver, then the go-home edition of SmackDown.

The main event - WrestleMania 37 - rolls around and on Monday, April 12, we get the RAW after 'Mania.

Then on Tuesday, we're straight into the brand-new evening of NXT, followed by SmackDown on Friday.

Yep, the next few weeks are going to be absolutely bliss for WWE fans.

