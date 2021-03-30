One of the GOATs of the Premier League era has announced his departure date from moneybags Manchester City to be the end of the current season.

Sadly, Sergio Aguero’s career has been blighted by injuries for several years now and City have decided not to renew his sizeable contract.

In a legendary career, Aguero has been a key figure in a dominant Citizens team and has helped them to four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five League Cups.

By the end of this season, it’s not out of the question that he may leave City after winning an unprecedented quadruple.

Aguero sits fourth in the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer charts and boasts a remarkable minutes-to-goal ratio, scoring a goal every 108.3 minutes. This blows Thierry Henry’s record of a goal every 121.8 minutes out of the water.

If it wasn't for the regular occurrences of notable injuries, Aguero may well have toppled Alan Shearer’s record of most Premier League goals before the end of his career.

Considering his insane minutes-to-goal ratio, it is remarkable that he has only won one Golden Boot in his time at the Etihad, a fact which brings us back squarely to the injury problems that have inevitably led to his departure.

It seems entirely possible that Aguero could find himself lining up besides Lionel Messi next season after all, with Barcelona the current favourites to sign the Argentinian. Inter Milan have also been suggested as a likely destination, with Romelu Lukaku or Lautaro Martinez conceivably being poached by bigger fish.

Aguero in recent years has also become well-known for his foray into the gaming world. In his time off, he can often be found streaming games such as FIFA 21.

Gamers Want Special Card

Upon hearing the news of Aguero’s departure from City, members of the gaming community have called for EA Sports to honour him in FIFA 21. This could take the form of a special celebratory player card.

One voice in support of this notion was fellow streamer Langpard, who suggested that they bring out a TOTS SBC card for Aguero. He also came up with possible stats for the card, which include a 95 overall rating. His ratings of 97 for pace, and 95 for shooting would surely incite controller abuse across the country.

Other gamers have been on the same lines as Langpard.

As yet, EA have not spoken about a card for Aguero, but before you bombard them with abuse for disrespecting a legend, I’d refer you to the upcoming release FUT Birthday Team 2 which comes out on April 2, 2021, which may feature an appearance by City’s legendary Argentinian striker.

