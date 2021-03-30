When it comes to boxing, there are few bigger names than Mike Tyson.

The American heavyweight took the world by storm in the late 80's as his frightening power and terrifying persona saw him ascend to the top of the world in record time.

While he was an absolute dynamo within the ring, it was, sadly, his shenanigans outside the ring that often made the headlines.

It is safe to say that, after a troubled childhood, becoming a global household name with more money than he knew what to do with was not a healthy environment for Tyson to find himself in.

Some of his behaviour was questionable at best and the way in which he spent his money was comical at first, but became downright reckless as the years wore on.

He would eventually wind up in prison before being released early halfway through his sentence.

More controversy followed as he continued his career and he would eventually retire before falling into drink and drugs.

Thankfully, Tyson has turned his life around, getting back into shape, starting a successful podcast and even returning to the ring.

He has further fights in the pipeline as he looks to get what is being dubbed a 'Legends League' off the ground.

So, just how much do you know about one of the most controversial figures boxing has ever produced?

Fancy yourself a Mike Tyson boffin, do you? Well now is you chance to prove it with our quiz.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

