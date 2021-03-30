Has Antoine Griezmann been a good signing for Barcelona?

The French forward has now spent almost two full seasons at Camp Nou following his €120 million move from Atletico Madrid in July 2019.

However, it’s fair to assume that Barça would have expected a better return than 29 goals from 88 games from their No. 7.

After all, this was a player who averaged more than one goal every other game for Atletico (133 in 257).

Griezmann has still produced some excellent performances alongside Lionel Messi and co. but forwards are ultimately judged on the number of goals they score and the number of titles they win.

The 30-year-old is yet to land his hands on silverware with the Catalan giants, although Barça are firmly in the La Liga title race and face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final next month.

Griezmann netted his first Barcelona goals in a 5-2 win over Real Betis back in August 2019.

His first cancelled out Nabil Fekir’s opener. He then netted his second of the night shortly after half-time with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the box to put his new team 2-1 up.

Griezmann then produced one of the most unusual celebrations we’ve ever seen.

The France international made his way towards the corner flag, where he was met with an unidentified fan with a pot.

Inside the pot was some glitter and Griezmann cupped his hands to grab some.

He then proceeded to chuck the glitter in the air while standing with his arms outstretched, soaking up the fans’ adulation.

Watch the video here…

The crowd seemed to enjoy it, although Griezmann’s teammates were nowhere to be seen. They all left the Frenchman to it while they headed back to their own half.

Slightly awkward.

Messi, sitting in the stands, was spotted laughing at Griezmann’s celebration with the rest of the club’s fans…

Where did Griezmann get the idea from?

You may or may not know that the former Atleti star is a massive NBA fan, and it seems he got the idea from the legendary LeBron James…

Almost two years later and we haven’t seen the glitter celebration repeated, which is a bit of a shame.

If you score the winning goal in the Copa del Rey final, don’t let us down, Antoine!

