Hege Riise says the absence of Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris will give “an opportunity for the younger players to step up”

England will be without captain Steph Houghton and forward Nikita Parris for their upcoming games against France and Canada next month as interim head-coach Hege Riise stressed that this is “an opportunity for the younger players to step up.”

Houghton is ruled out with injury, while Parris is unable to join because of a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Lyon squad.

Riise emphasised that England’s captain is irreplaceable but that now was the time for others to take their chance and make a name for themselves.

Having named a 24-person squad for these fixtures, there is an intriguing blend of experience and youth, with familiar names such as Lucy Bronze, Ellen White and Jill Scott, accompanied by the likes of Ella Toone, Niamh Charles and Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Charles’ call-up was perhaps the most surprising new addition to the squad, though her recent form for Chelsea no doubt justifies her selection.

Speaking of her call-up, Riise revealed that she’d been impressed with Charles’ performances in the Champions League, particularly with her “physicality” and with the way she’s “raised her game” since adapting to play right-back for Emma Hayes’ side.

In terms of Houghton’s replacement, Wubben-Moy could be awarded her first international start if Riise is serious about trusting England’s up and coming talent. The centre-back has been in exceptional form for Arsenal of late and has formed a formidable partnership with fellow England international Leah Williamson.

Despite a plethora of talented youngsters in Riise’s squad, there’s no room for Man United’s Old Trafford hero, Lauren James, or for Bristol City star, Ebony Salmon.

Concerning James’ absence, the Norwegian manager admitted that “injury [and] lack of playing time” were the principal reasons for her non-selection, but that she was a player that England were following closely.

Similarly, Ebony Salmon was described as a player that “will be part of this England team going forward,” but that now is not her time.

Given that Riise has picked four goalkeepers for her squad –– Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Carly Telford and Karen Bardsley –– it’s peculiar that the likes of James and Salmon weren’t considered as additional forward options.

Nonetheless, England’s squad still seems well balanced, with more than enough star quality to win both their impending fixtures.

The Lionesses are scheduled to play France away on the 9th of April, before playing Canada at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on the 13th.

