Rangers transfers: Filip Helander price tag revealed

Rangers will seek at least £6m for defender Filip Helander this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Helander?

Swedish outlet Aftonbladet claims that Leicester and Aston Villa are interested in signing the 27-year-old at the end of the season.

How much is Helander worth and when does his contract expire?

Helander signed from Serie A side Bologna in 2019 for £3.5m. According to Transfermarkt, he is now valued at £1.8m, although Rangers want considerably more than that in order to allow him to leave Ibrox.

Should they get what they're reportedly looking for, that would represent a significant profit. According to the report, they're confident of doing so.

The centre-back has two years left on his current deal at Rangers.

What are Helander's stats this season?

Steven Gerrard's men are yet to taste defeat in Scotland's top division this year, as they have stormed to their first title in 10 years.

Helander has featured in 21 games for Rangers in the SPL this term. In the games that he has played in, Rangers have only conceded eight goals.

The 15-cap international has been an imposing presence at the back. As per WhoScored, he has won 90 aerial duels in the league in 2020/21 - only Connor Goldson (146) has a higher number amongst his teammates.

What has Gerrard said about Helander?

Gerrard clearly rates Helander highly, and lavished praise on the defender back in January.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times after an away win at Hibernian, Gerrard said of Helander: "It is the reason why we kept him in the team and because he is one that will stand up. Positionally he is outstanding, you can see that he has been coached in Italy and been around Italian coaches.

"He gets blocks in, important blocks, and positionally he is always spot on."

How can Rangers re-invest if Helander departs?

If Rangers do offload Helander, they will need to re-invest their money wisely this summer.

Gerrard's side may have cruised to championship glory this year, but they should expect Celtic to fight back next time around.

Over in England, Liverpool won the Premier League by a similar margin last season, but have fallen away dramatically in 2020/21 after not adding to their squad suitably last summer.

This is a crucial lesson for Rangers. They must not take their eye off the ball.

Replacing Helander would be necessary to ensure that they aren't caught short at the back, whilst Jermain Defoe's contract expires in the summer, meaning that they may need to look for alternatives to him in the coming months.

