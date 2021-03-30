Man City transfers: Blow in Romelu Lukau chase

Manchester City are unlikely to sign Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

What is the latest transfer news involving Lukaku?

The 27-year-old has attracted attention from England and Spain, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona also reportedly tracking the striker.

However, Lukaku has no intention of leaving Inter whilst Antonio Conte is the club's manager, as the pair have built up a strong relationship over the past two seasons.

How much is Lukaku worth and when does his contract expire?

Lukaku signed for Inter from Manchester United in 2019 for £66.6m. His value has only increased since then, as he is now worth £81m, as reported by Transfermarkt.

He has three years left on his deal at the San Siro and is expected to enter talks over a contract extension with the club later this year.

What are Lukaku's stats this season?

The 91-cap international has been in lethal form for Inter this year, scoring 19 goals in Serie A to leave the team in pole position to claim their first title since 2010.

This puts him comfortably above City's top scorer in the Premier League - Ilkay Gundogan has found the net on 12 occasions.

Lukaku has also shown that he is adept at bringing others into play. The attacker has managed seven assists in Italy's top division in 2020/21. As per WhoScored, only Kevin De Bruyne (11) has managed more for Pep Guardiola's men.

What has Conte said about Lukaku?

Lukaku was Inter's marquee signing in Conte's first transfer window at the club, and it is clear that the Italian coach appreciates the striker's skill set.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News last October, Conte admitted that he has been a long-term admirer of Lukaku, whilst claiming that the forward will only get better in the future.

Conte said: “Romelu is a different player to what he was a year ago. I always said in the past he was a rough diamond that I wanted to work with.

"He is working and you can see just the way he receives the ball, the way he moves, everything has improved.”

Is Haaland now the man to replace Aguero?

Following confirmation that Sergio Aguero will be leaving City at the end of the season, Guardiola's side need to bring in a new striker this summer.

It appears that Lukaku is no longer a viable option, meaning that the club should focus on adding Erling Haaland - who is reportedly a target - to their squad instead.

The Norwegian youngster has scored 21 goals in as many games in the Bundesliga this term for Borussia Dortmund. He does not turn 21 until July, suggesting that his best years are still ahead of him.

Haaland's father, Alfe Inge, also played for City from 2000 to 2003, and the Premier League leaders may be able to use this as leverage to get a deal over the line.

It is hard to imagine City improving on their current campaign but if they manage to sign Haaland, a potential superstar in the making, they could pull even further clear of the chasing pack next year.

