Burnley: Sean Dyche set out his three key principles

Prior to Sean Dyche arriving at Burnley, the club had only spent one season in the Premier League in the previous 20 years.

They are now a regular fixture in the top-flight. That is a testament to the job Dyche has done.

It has not always been plain sailing for him at Turf Moor, though. Ahead of his first game at the helm in November 2012, the team were down in 14th place in the Championship. Mixing it with the country's best sides seemed a long way off at that point.

Dyche steadied the ship to lead the club to a mid-table finish, before taking the side to the next level the following year. In 2013/14, Burnley were promoted to the Premier League after securing the runners-up spot in the second tier.

Their stay in the top division lasted a single season, but they immediately bounced back by winning the Championship in 2015/16. Since then, they have established themselves in the top tier.

Dyche has kept Burnley in the league for the last four seasons and is on course to make that five this year.

The team's best finish came in 2017/18, when they ended the campaign in seventh place, earning themselves in the following season's Europa League qualifying.

The 49-year-old is now approaching nine years at the North West club and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Last year, he sat down with Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes on The High Performance Podcast to reflect on his career to date.

Towards the end of the podcast, Dyche was asked to outline three principles that he believes are not up for discussion. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Dyche's three non-negotiables...

1. Self-respect

What you see is what you get with Dyche. He does not accept any nonsense from those around him and makes that clear in no uncertain terms.

When explaining what he means by self-respect, Dyche told the podcast: "It's important to show the image of what the club stand for. If there's millions of people watching my players on a screen, I expect them to respect the people viewing the screen.

"It might be old-fashioned but I'm not really bothered. It's a non-negotiable.

"I saw someone doing an interview with, you know, the ear pods? I think, 'are you kidding me?' I'm telling you, one of my players walked up to me, speaking to me with ear pods in, I'd snatch 'em out of his ear and stamp 'em on the floor. I wouldn't really!

"That would be going through my mind. I'd be like, 'you're actually going to have a conversation with me with ear pods in your ears.' You haven't even thought, 'I'd better take them out before I'...that's not for me, that's just not for me."

Future Burnley players, you've been warned!

2. Professional respect

Dyche believes that his players should respect themselves, but also their teammates and everyone associated with the club.

He went on to say that he expects respect to be present no matter the circumstances, whether the team are winning or losing.

"True professionalism means good form, bad form, bad day at the office, we stick to certain levels of what we believe is right for the team as well.

"You know, like professional respect, a different kind of respect, but professional respect," he added.

Burnley appear to have stuck to his non-negotiable well over the years, pulling together during difficult moments to ensure that they steer clear of the relegation zone.

3. Great attitude

Burnley may not possess the most talented players in the Premier League, but they are not found wanting when it comes to commitment.

Dyche's final non-negotiable seemed to confirm why this was the case.

"A non-negotiable is a great attitude. Just everything you do, just be open-minded, give everything you can.

"In fact, that's probably number one. That's probably number one, would be non-negotiable," he said.

Burnley's never-say-die attitude has helped them to two top-half finishes in the last four seasons, and this mindset has come from Dyche.

How far can these principles take Burnley and Dyche? The answer to that may be revealed in the years to come, but right now they are working very well for the club and their manager.

For more incredibly insightful interviews with elite sportsmen, women and entrepreneurs, make sure you subscribe to the High Performance Podcast on iTunes.



