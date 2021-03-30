Aston Villa transfer news: Club enter race for Bournemouth's Ajani Burchall

Aston Villa are targeting a summer move for Bournemouth teenager Ajani Burchall, as reported by Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Burchall?

The Villans have joined the race to sign the highly-rated youngster. Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal, Leeds and West Ham have also been monitoring Burchall's situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

How much is Burchall worth and when does his contract expire?

Burchall has recently rejected a scholarship deal at Bournemouth, alerting other clubs to his availability.

He looks set to leave the South Coast club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

What are Burchall's stats this season?

The winger made his league debut for Bournemouth in December. In doing so, he became the club's third youngest player ever, having made his first appearance just a month after turning 16.

The Bermudan forward was also on the bench the following week against Luton, although he failed to get any minutes on the pitch on that occasion.

However, making consecutive squads at such a tender age indicates that he is well thought of at Bournemouth.

What have Bournemouth said about Burchall?

On Bournemouth's official club website, Burchall's main attributes are outlined for all to see as part of his personal profile.

The club says: "Burchall predominantly plays wide and is an exciting forward player who likes to take opponents on and has an eye for goal, while also being a hard-working, tough-tackling winger."

Does Burchall interest signal Villa are building for the future?

Villa have had a strong campaign this year, and find themselves inside the top half heading into the final weeks of the season.

Yet it was only two years ago that they were down in the Championship, and they avoided dropping back down to the second tier on the final day last term.

They will want to prove that this season has not been an anomaly by performing well again in 2021/22.

Through signing young players, they can start to plan for a future which they will hope sees them become a regular fixture in the top-flight once more.

Bringing in Burchall could be the first step down this route, as the club attempt to build on their success over the past year.

