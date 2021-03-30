Watford news: Ken Sema offers update on his Hornets future

It has been a season to cherish for Watford supporters so far as their side has emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish in the Championship.

Under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz, the Hornets have secured five consecutive league victories which has resulted in them moving six points clear of challengers Swansea City in the standings.

Set to face Sheffield Wednesday later this week, Watford will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against Darren Moore's relegation-threatened outfit.

One of the players who is likely to feature in this particular fixture is Ken Sema who has produced a number of impressive displays for the Hornets in recent weeks.

After scoring in the club's clash with Rotherham United, the winger backed up that display by netting in Watford's 3-0 victory over Birmingham City later this week.

Despite the fact that his existing deal at Vicarage Road is not set to expire until 2023, Sema has revealed that he has now agreed to fresh terms with the Hornets and is waiting for the club to officially announce his new contract.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen about his future, the 27-year-old said: "It is true that I have extended [his contract].

"It will probably be official at any time.

"It feels good.

"It has worked well.

"Since I got here, I have come with good self-confidence.

"I have played well and scored a lot of goals."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Watford as Sema has been a stand-out performer the club this season and thus they will be happy that he has agreed to fresh terms.

As well as averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.89, the winger has provided the joint-most assists (4) for his side in the Championship.

Certainly not afraid of testing his luck in-front of goal, Sema has already scored on five occasions in the second-tier and will be determined to add to this tally during the closing weeks of the season.

Providing that the Sweden international is able to maintain his consistency, he could end up playing a critical role in Watford's push for a top-two finish.

News Now - Sport News