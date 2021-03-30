Derby County news: Rams linked with summer move for Championship striker

Derby County will be looking to get back on track in the Championship on Friday when they host Luton Town at Pride Park.

A woeful drop of in performance levels in recent weeks has seen the Rams slip to 19th in the second-tier standings.

Currently on a run of seven games without a victory, Derby know that a failure to pick up points over the Easter period could result in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight by the likes of Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Although Rams manager Wayne Rooney will be focused on guiding his side to safety in the coming months, he may already be looking into the possibility of bolstering his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to The Telegraph, Derby are eyeing up a potential move for Luton striker James Collins this summer.

With his contract at Kenilworth Road set to expire following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, the 30-year-old will be available on a free transfer if he doesn't opt to extend his stay with the Hatters.

As well attracting interest from Derby, it is understood that Collins' current situation is being monitored by Preston North End whilst a number of MLS sides are also thought to be keeping tabs on him.

An ever-present for Luton during the current campaign, the Republic of Ireland international has scored seven goals in 33 league appearances.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Derby have only managed to find the back of the net on 27 occasions in the Championship this season, it is imperative that they bolster their attacking options this summer.

Whilst Collins' lack of consistency in recent months has resulted in him achieving a relatively underwhelming average WhoScored rating of 6.60, he does have a good overall track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in the second-tier.

Since helping Luton secure promotion from League One in 2019, the former Northampton Town man has provided 26 direct goal contributions over the course of two seasons.

With Martyn Waghorn and Lee Gregory both struggling to provide competition for Derby's first-choice forward Colin Kazim-Richards, the arrival of Collins this summer could add a new dimension to the club's strike-force as he is clearly more than capable of thriving at this level.

News Now - Sport News