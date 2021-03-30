West Brom trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable former Baggies players?

After experiencing the euphoria of promotion last year, West Bromwich Albion would have been hoping to achieve a relative amount of success in the Premier League during the current campaign.

However, it has unfortunately been a season to forget for the Baggies so far as a failure to adapt to life in the top-flight has resulted in them slipping into the relegation zone.

Currently 10 points adrift of safety, West Brom are in need of a serious upturn in form if they are to avoid the drop in May.

With the Baggies set to face an in-form Chelsea side this weekend, the club's supporters may be in for more disappointment if their side are not at their very best.

Whilst the likes of Matheus Pereira, Grady Diangana and Hal Robson-Kanu have all produced memorable displays in recent times, the Baggies have signed their fair share of transfer duds over the years who ultimately slipped through the cracks at the Hawthorns.

Here, in our quiz, we remember some of the individuals who struggled during their respective spells at West Brom.

Can you name all 15 of these obscure former Baggies players?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Who is this former West Brom player? Frank Nouble Kevin Kilbane Anders Lindegaard Tyler Roberts

