Rangers eyeing summer transfer swoop for Jonson Clarke-Harris

Rangers have set their sights on landing Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest transfer news involving Clarke-Harris?

Earlier this month, Rangers were linked with another striker, Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalonga. The club appear to be searching for a new forward, with Alfredo Morelos expected to move to another club in Europe at the end of the season.

Now they seem to have turned their attention to Clarke-Harris, who has been in red-hot form in League One this year.

How much is Clarke-Harris worth and when does his contract expire?

According to Transfermarkt, Clarke-Harris is currently valued at £225,000. However, it is likely that Peterborough will demand significantly more than that to allow him to leave London Road.

The 26-year-old only joined the club last summer from Bristol Rovers for approximately £1.25m, and his stock has risen since then.

He has three years left on his contract at Posh.

What are Clarke-Harris' stats this season?

Clarke-Harris is the highest scorer in England's third tier in 2020/21, having found the net on 25 occasions in 37 appearances. This puts him three clear of Sunderland's Charlie Wyke in the goalscoring charts.

By comparison, Morelos has netted 11 league goals for Rangers this term, making him the team's joint-top scorer alongside James Tavernier.

Clarke-Harris has also proven that he is more than just a goalscorer. He has been dominant in the air, winning 4.6 aerial duels per game, according to WhoScored. No Rangers player has won more aerial duels per match.

What has Darren Ferguson said about Clarke-Harris?

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson knew that he had signed a highly-talented player from the outset.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph last August upon completing the move for Clarke-Harris, Ferguson outlined the attacker's best attributes.

He said: "He has matured as a player. I managed him when he was a kid, but he has developed and has done well at this level and he is ready for this step-up to a team that is trying to get into the Championship.

“I am absolutely delighted that the co-owners have allowed me to bring him in. He is going to be a big signing for this football club.

“He is very good at set-pieces, in terms of free-kicks and penalties, so that is something we will look at. He has a very good left-foot. There are areas we need to develop with his game, but he is ready for the challenge."

Should Rangers go for Clarke-Harris or Assombalonga to replace Morelos?

If Morelos does depart Ibrox this summer, Rangers will need to find a suitable alternative.

Right now, it seems the club have two replacements in mind: Clarke-Harris and Assombalonga.

In terms of picking who to go for out of the pair, statistics indicate that there is very little to choose between the two strikers.

As per FBref, Clarke-Harris has scored 77 goals in 268 career matches, whilst Assombalonga has bagged 118 goals in 310 games. On average, the Middlesbrough forward scores 0.48 goals per 90 minutes, slightly ahead of Clarke-Harris who is down at 0.42.

However, when looking at the numbers from this season, the outlook is very different. Clarke-Harris has scored 20 more goals than his counterpart in league action.

This suggests that he is the man in form, and a player at his peak, whilst Assombalonga is two years older and has been underwhelming this year.

Going off their respective campaigns, it appears that Clarke-Harris is a more suitable target than Assombalonga for Rangers this summer.

