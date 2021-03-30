Sergio Aguero future: Rival fans urge Man City striker to sign for their clubs

A number of fans have urged Sergio Aguero to join their club following the news that the striker will depart Manchester City in the summer.

After spending nearly ten years at the Citizens, it was announced on Monday that Aguero would part ways with the club.

With 257 City goals to his name, Aguero will leave the Etihad as the Citizens' all-time top goalscorer and Manchester City have also confirmed that they will commission a statue in his honour.

On his personal Twitter account, the Argentine shared a heartfelt message where he reflected on his time at the club.

What did Aguero say?

"A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons - unusual for a professional player in this day and age," Aguero said to his followers.

He later added: "I will continue to give my utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans.

"Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin, and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level."

How did rival fans respond?

A number of rival fans have urged the 97-cap international - still rated at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - to join their club.

Two fans replied to Aguero's tweet and asked if the lethal finisher would consider joining Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, with one fan posting a screenshot of a previous Aguero interview saying that a move to the club would be a "dream".

The Daily Express have recently reported on a similar story where Aguero allegedly said in 2006 that he was a boyhood Liverpool fan. Furthermore, prior to his move to City, the Argentine stated that he's been a Reds fan for as long as he could remember and described it as a dream to play for the club.

A Chelsea fan also got in on the action, as the account tweeted a photoshopped photo of the City striker in a Blues shirt. A Barcelona supporter also shared a photo within a similar vein.

According to MARCA, the Catalonians are interested in the striker and Barcelona hopes that fellow Argentine Lionel Messi can lure Aguero to the Camp Nou.

Lastly, a Rangers fan was rather optimistic and tried to tempt 32-year-old north of the border.

Should Aguero join a fellow Premier League club?

For the sake of his legacy at Manchester City, Aguero should look at opportunities beyond the Premier League.

In his case, the striker has won everything there is to win in English football. The only trophy that has eluded the Argentine is the Champions League and City are in with a shout of finally lifting that trophy.

With European clubs said to be keen, a move onto the continent would allow him to test himself another league while not having to play against City in a league format,

