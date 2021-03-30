Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid were unstoppable in 2011/12.

Los Blancos stormed to the La Liga title, amassing 100 points and scoring 121 goals in the process.

They really were a formidable outfit that season, but things quickly fell apart for Mourinho in the Spanish capital at the start of 2012/13.

The manager clashed with a number of high-profile players at the club, including both Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos.

His issues with the latter started on September 30, 2012, when Mourinho decided to heavily criticise Mesut Ozil at half-time when Real Madrid were 3-1 ahead in a game against Deportivo.

"'Do you think that giving two good passes is enough? Do you think that you are so good that you only need to complete 50 per cent of your passes?'," Ozil wrote about Mourinho's outburst in his 2017 autobiography ’The Magic of the Game’, per Marca.

"He stopped and looked at me with his dark brown eyes. I leaned back. It was like the look of two boxers before the first round. I hated him even though I actually adored him.

"'I want you to play as you know, to go for the ball like a man, do you know how to go for the ball when we lose it?’.”

Ozil, who was unsurprisingly fuming with Mourinho, replied: "If you are so great then why don't you play. There you go, do that.”

Mourinho then fired back: “‘Are you giving up?’

”’You're a coward. What do you want? Do you want a nice hot shower, wash your hair and be alone?

"Or would you prefer to show your teammates, the fans and me what you can do? Remember, I don't need you.’”

Things got very heated in the Real Madrid dressing room that day and in a brave move, Ramos opted to side with his teammate.

The Spaniard wore the German's shirt underneath his own in the second half of the game and as you can see in the image below, Ozil's number was clearly visible.

In October 2012, Marca reported that Ramos was desperate to score against Deportivo in order to dedicate the goal to Ozil.

Had that happened, it would have been absolute carnage in the Real Madrid dressing room after the game.

The report from Marca added that Ramos was dropped for Los Blancos' game in the Champions League against Manchester City as punishment for wearing Ozil's shirt underneath his own.

Ramos and Mourinho's relationship never recovered and after a tumultuous campaign at the Bernabeu, the latter parted company with the club at the end of the 2012/13 season.

Fans can criticise Ramos all they want, but no one can fault the Spaniard's loyalty to his teammates.

